It was a Dave Chappelle kind of night, and in a good way, as the sometimes mysterious comedian took home the rarely-televised award for Best Comedy Album.

Chappelle appeared briefly during Kendrick Lamar’s electrifying opening number, and later introduced the Best Rap Album winners before winning his own Grammy.

“I am honored to win an award (finally),” said Chappelle. “I want to thank everyone at Netflix, Saturday Nite Live, the Chappelle Show, my wife, kids, sisters, brothers,and their kids and my mother …whew – see you on Monday!”

Chappelle’s opening bit during the Kendrick Lamar performance offered his characteristic thought-provoke, when commented, “I just want to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America.”

He later drew a loud ovation during his intro to the Best Rap Album when he name-checked some of the lesser-known but influential rappers who passed away this year.

Chappelle won the category with his The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, beating Cinco by Jim Gaffigan; Jerry Before Seinfeld by Jerry Seinfeld; A Speck Of Dust by Sarah Silverman; and

What Now? by Kevin Hart