Awards contenders are again in command of the Specialty box office this weekend. Focus Features’ Darkest Hour is now the highest-grossing fall release Specialty at $41M. It will soon overtake The Big Sick, which was 2017’s box office champ among limited release titles. The company also jumped Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread to 896 locations in its fifth frame, grossing $3.37M.

Fresh off of its PGA win, Searchlight’s The Shape of Water expanded again, going over $30.2M in its overall cume, while its Globes winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri topped $32M from a $2M Friday to Sunday gross. SPC added over six hundred runs for Call Me By Your Name in its ninth weekend, taking in just over $1.5M for the weekend. Neon/30West’s I, Tonya jumped to 799 showings in its seventh frame taking in over $3M. A24 added some locations for Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, grossing over $1.32M brining its cume to $39.1M.

GKIDS

GKIDS bowed Japanese animated feature Mary And the Witch’s Flower in 573 theaters for a Thursday preview and then continued the title in 161 locations for the weekend. Its Thursday to Sunday gross came in at $1.49M, by far the highest-grosser among debuts reporting numbers. Sundance Selects opened Italian feature A Ciambra in an exclusive run in New York, taking in $6,521, while Abramorama opened doc Kangaroo in two theaters, grossing $2,562.

Roadside Attractions along with Liddell Entertainment opened romance Forever My Girl in 1,115 theaters this weekend, making it a wide roll-out though Roadside usually occupies the limited release arena. It grossed $4.7M for the weekend, landing in the top 10 as of Sunday morning. For more on the release, go to Deadline’s studio box office column.

Oscilloscope

Oscilloscope also opened Russian-language doc The Road Movie in 19 theaters. The title took in $21K for a slow $1,105 PTA, though the company said Sunday its performance was hampered in several locations by a lack of showtimes. It will continue to open new markets in the coming weeks.

Saban/Directv did not report opening weekend numbers for Small Town Crime.

Among second weekend holdovers Lionsgate/Pantelion’s animated feature Condorito: La Pelicula shed some locations, grossing $70K in 134 theaters, averaging a slow $522. It opened with 153 runs last weekend, taking in $286K, averaging $1,869. Condorito has cumed $394,446. Cohen Media Group’s The Insult remained in 3 locations in its second frame, grossing $25,289, averaging a solid $8,430, which is actually a slight uptick from its debut PTA of $8,319. The title grossed $24,957 its opening weekend. The Insult has cumed $66,709.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded Annette Bening’s Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool by 5 runs in its fourth frame. The title grossed $37,658, averaging $2,354. Last weekend, it took in over $33K in nine locations, averaging $3,702. It has cumed $193,232.

The company also added seven theaters for Happy End in its fifth weekend, grossing $30,535 in 18 locations, averaging $2,846 average which is an uptick from the previous weekend. The Cannes debut by Michael Haneke grossed $24,590 in 11 locations Friday to Sunday last week, averaging $2,235. It has cumed $161,915.

Sony Pictures Classics

SPC’s big Oscar hopeful Call Me By Your Name had a big theater jump to 815 runs from 174 last weekend. The company also aired commercial spots in the lead-up to its nationwide near-wide expansion. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, the title grossed $1,505,553, averaging $1,847, which puts it on the lower end of some of its competition with similar theater counts, though unlike the other contenders, it’s not entirely in English.

Focus’ Darkest Hour will overtake The Big Sick, which debuted at last year’s Sundance, as the highest-grossing 2017 Specialty release. The title played 352 fewer runs in its 9th frame, but it held solidly with a gross over over $3M in wide release at 1,341 theaters, averaging $2,286. It has cumed $41,128,000.

Focus gave Phantom Thread a big leap to fairly wide release at 896 theaters this weekend from just 62 last weekend. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis in what the world is seeing as his last performance, it grossed $3.37M , averaging a solid $3,761. Phantom Thread has cumed over $6.18M

Fox Searchlight

On the heels of its Golden Globe wins and PGA kudos, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water expanded to 853 locations from 723 last weekend, grossing $2.2M Friday to Sunday, averaging $2,579. In the three-day last weekend, the film grossed $2.7M, averaging $3,734. This weekend’s gross took it well over thirty million, bringing it to $30,209,047.

Neon/30West added another 282 runs for I, Tonya in its seventh frame bringing its total to 799 theaters. Its weekend take comes to $3,023,416, averaging a good $3,784. I, Tonya’s Friday to Sunday gross last weekend was $3.3M, averaging $6,387. Its cume is now over $14.67M.

Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri crossed $32M in its 11th weekend, dropping its theater count to just below a thousand. The Globes winner grossed $2M, averaging $2,096.

And A24 added some runs for Lady Bird which marked its third month of release this weekend and a cume of $39.18M. It should go over $40M this week. In 675 theaters, the title grossed $1.32M, averaging $1,958.

Sundance Selects

NEW RELEASES

A Ciambra (Sundance Selects) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,521

Kangaroo (Abramorama) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $2,562, Average $1,281

Mary And the Witch’s Flower (GKIDS) NEW [161 Theaters — 573 Theaters for Thursday Previews] Weekend $1,497,158 ($461,729 Friday – Sunday), Average $2,868 (Friday – Sunday)

The Road Movie (Oscilloscope) NEW [19 Theaters] Weekend $21,000, Average $1,105

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Condorito: La Pelicula (Lionsgate/Pantelion) Week 2 [134 Theaters] Weekend $70,000, Average $522, Cume $394,446

The Insult (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $25,289, Average $8,430, Cume $66,709

Vazante (Music Box Films) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $708, Cume $6,242

Sony Pictures Classics

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [16 Theaters] Weekend $37,658, Average $2,354, Cume $193,232

Happy End (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [18 Theaters] Weekend $30,535, Average $2,846, Cume $161,915

Hostiles (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 5 [49 Theaters] Weekend $392,000, Average $8,000, Cume $1,372,303

Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 5 [896 Theaters] Weekend $3,370,000, Average $3,761, Cume $6,183,000

I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 7 [799 Theaters] Weekend $3,023,416, Average $3,784 Cume $14,672,136

The Disaster Artist (A24) Week 8 [147 Theaters] Weekend $198,578, Average $1,351, Cume $20,749,613

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [853 Theaters] Weekend $2,200,000, Average $2,579, Cume $30,209,047

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [815 Theaters] Weekend $1,505,553, Average $1,847, Cume $9,202,928

Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 9 [1,341 Theaters] Weekend $3,065,000, Average $2,286, Cume $41,128,000

Thelma (The Orchard) Week 11 [3 Theaters] Weekend $4,701, Average $1,567, Cume $145,694

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 11 [954 Theaters] Weekend $2,000,000, Average $2,096, Cume $32,077,357

My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 12 [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,500, Average $2,225, Cume $1,327,841

A24

Lady Bird (A24) Week 12 [675 Theaters] Weekend $1,321,420, Average $1,958, Cume $39,180,655

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 14 [1 Theaters] Weekend $310, Cume $97,185

Jane (Abramorama) Week 14 [12 Theaters] Weekend $13,101, Average $1,092, Cume $1,627,188

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 16 [5 Theaters] Weekend $7,754, Average $1,550, Cume $694,971

The Florida Project (A24) Week 16 [37 Theaters] Weekend $43,808 Average $1,184, Cume $5,576,597