Actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover will receive the NAACP President’s Award at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday, January 15, the organization announced today.

“Danny Glover is a remarkable man whose accomplishments in Hollywood are matched by his philanthropic triumphs,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “Mr. Glover remains a great artist and true inspiration who always uses his celebrity status to advance the cause of social justice and respect for our diverse society. It is with great honor that I bestow this year’s NAACP President’s Award on Mr. Glover for his phenomenal altruistic efforts both domestically and internationally.”

NAACP

Chosen by Johnson, the President’s Award is bestowed in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Past honorees include Lonnie G. Bunch, III, John Legend, Van Jones, President Bill Clinton, Soledad O’Brien, Ruby Dee, Muhammad Ali, the Founding Members of the Black Stuntmen’s Association, Kerry Washington, and Spike Lee.

In addition to his acting, Glover has is known for wide-reaching community activism and philanthropic efforts with a particular emphasis on advocacy for economic justice, access to health care and education programs in the United States and Africa.

The NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and broadcast live on TV One at 9 PM on Martin Luther King Jr. Day A one-hour pre-show will air live from the red carpet before the two-hour main event.