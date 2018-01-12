Last May when TBS gave the go-ahead to the seven episode anthology series Miracle Workers, Owen Wilson was set to star alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the adaptation of Simon Rich’s book What in God’s Name.

Radcliffe was set as Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, while Wilson was set to play Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig needs to achieve his most impossible miracle to date.

By August,Wilson fell out and start of production on Miracle Workers was pushed while the network searched for a replacement. The answer to that prayer came in the form of Steve Buscemi who took over Wilson’s role of God.

When creator Rich was asked at TCA today why Wilson left, the EP said, “We just had different creative visions and parted ways, but I’m ecstatic to be with the cast I have here on stage” which included Radcliffe, Buscemi, Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Radcliffe exclaimed how “I’ve never been involved this early on in the process for a project”; that he first met the show’s EP Lorne Michaels when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

Describing Michaels’ involvement on the series, Rich said “He has select notes and when he does provide them I take every one. He has a definite impact on the show at every level; on script, on cast. I trust him more than anybody.”

Despite the show’s out-worldly hi-jinks premise, Buscemi asserted, “It’s a spiritual show. It’s about how people need each other. With everything we’re going through, if we don’t love each other, then what’s it all about?”