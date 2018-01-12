Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD production company, which is behind breakout ABC drama series The Good Doctor, is developing First Rule of Ten, based on the successful books by Gay Hendricks and Tinker Lindsay, as a television series. Kim has partnered with Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) on the project, which is set at ITV Studios America where 3AD recently signed a two-year first-look deal.

Up-and-coming scribe Jennifer Yee McDevitt (12 Seconds) will pen the adaptation and serve as co-executive producer. Kim will executive produce alongside Hwang and Haven Entertainment’s Rachel Miller. 3AD’s Lindsay Goffman also will co-executive produce.

Hay House Visions

Released by Hay House Visions in 2011, First Rule of Ten focuses on a young monk, who after years spent struggling with the teachings of his Tibetan monastery, leaves to find his identity in the unlikeliest of places – Los Angeles. There, he’s forced to reconcile the differences between the Buddhist teachings he’s grown up with and the new fast-paced lifestyle filled with temptations. His path to self-discovery becomes further complicated when he witnesses a brutal crime and becomes inextricably entwined in its investigation.

“3AD is excited to develop First Rule of Ten as our first collaboration with ITV Studios America,” said Kim. “The books tell a beautifully universal story from a uniquely Asian American perspective.”

3AD brought an original Korean format to the US, which became this season’s No. 1 rated new drama series The Good Doctor. Kim executive produces the medical drama with developer David Shore. Kim is repped by UTA and Klevan Longarzo.

McDevitt is repped by CAA, Rise Management and Jackoway Tyerman.