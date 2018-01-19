She’s not entirely free yet, but former Dance Moms host Abby Lee Miller will be walking out of jail next month after having served less than half of her sentence for fraud.

The often explosive reality TV host will leave a federal prison in California on February 20 and segue to a halfway house, Deadline has learned. It is unclear how long Miller will spend at the Van Nuys facility after her release, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

This news comes just over five months after Miller started serving her year and one day sentenced on July 12, 2017. She’s being released early for good behavior.

Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud back in October 2015. Facing a pile-up of charges and evidence and seeking a deal that was not going to be, Miller entered a guilty plea on June 27, 2016.

This whole sordid affair, which among other things saw Collins Avenue paying Miller’s fees to her mom instead, only came to light when the judge in the host’s almost-completed bankruptcy case came across Dance Moms on TV one night by chance. Judge Thomas Agresti wondered why money from the show was never a part of the bankruptcy he was overseeing, which had Miller claiming a total income of $8,899 a month.

That soon led to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh pursuing the case of the missing money – which resulted in hundreds of thousands being stashed away. The charges against Miller followed.