Apple’s Worldwide Video unit has hired Dana Tuinier as creative executive, comedy. She will be reporting to head of development Matt Cherniss.

Tuinier is expected to work on Apple’s recently picked up half-hour comedy series, executive produced by and starring Kristen Wiig and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, along with developing and overseeing new comedy projects.

Tuinier comes to Apple from Viacom where she served as VP, Development and Original Programming for TV Land and subsequently Paramount Network and TV Land after the two networks’ executive teams were merged.

During her 3.5-year stint she oversaw TV Land’s hit comedies Younger and Teachers. Additionally, she shepherded the development of a First Wives Club TV series adaptation, which originated at TV Land before migrating to Paramount Network where it continues to be in the works.

Prior to joining TV Land, Tuinier was Director of Current Programming at Fox where she worked on such series as New Girl, Bob’s Burgers, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, Almost Human, Raising Hope, Enlisted and Glee. She also served as Manager of Comedy Development and Coordinator of Current Programming at the broadcast network.

Tuinier joins a growing roster of programming executives at Apple’s worldwide video division headed by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, which has been rapidly expanding its original series portfolio. True Jack Prods.’ Michelle Lee was recently added as a creative executive. Also part of Cherniss’ team are former Sony TV development executives Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff.