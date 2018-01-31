Fox has given a pilot order to Dan the Weatherman, a single-camera comedy from The Life & Times Of Tim creator Steve Dildarian and Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios. Fox sibling 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Written by Dildarian, Dan the Weatherman centers on the eponymous character. After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming white man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the neighboring Spanish TV station.

Dildarian executive produces with Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

The project was originally developed as a spec by Adelstein and Clements years ago while they were still based at 20th TV. While the script didn’t sell, I hear Fox’s head of comedy Suzanna Makkos liked it and brought it back from the development abyss this season. After a rewrite, the script landed a pilot green night.

Dan the Weatherman brings the number of Fox comedy pilots this season to five, three single-camera and two multi-camera.

Tomorrow Studios is producing TNT’s Good Behavior; Hanna, which has a straight-to series-order at Amazon; and Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, which recently received a series order by TNT.

Adelstein and Clements recently executive produced the ABC comedy series Last Man Standing.