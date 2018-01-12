Dan Harmon, with his former Community writer and harassment accuser listening in, offered an apology – rambling, but an apology – during a podcast this week.

Yesterday, writer Megan Ganz, who called out the Rick and Morty co-creator on Twitter earlier this month, forgave him.

This was never about vengeance; it's about vindication. That's why it didn’t feel right to just accept his apology in private (although I did that, too). Because if any part of this process should be done in the light, it’s the forgiveness part. And so, @danharmon, I forgive you. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 11, 2018

The social media dialogue between the two began with the New Year, when Harmon tweeted a New Year’s Eve message calling 2017 “the Year of the Asshole. Myself included.”

A few days later, Ganz tweeted, “Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution,” beginning a Twitter dialogue in which the Harmontown podcaster agreed to “talk about it more in any way that you think is just. I am deeply sorry.”

The details about the incident were kept vague. Until now. (Read a transcript of the podcast below).

In the lengthy January 10 podcast (skip to the 18:40 mark for the topic), the Community creator begins by noting he wants to stop being “part of the problem” by speaking out. He said he behaved in a “flirty, creepy” manner toward Ganz, and when the woman did not reciprocate, he got worse.

“I drank. I took pills. I crushed on her and resented her for not reciprocating it,” he said. “And the entire time I was the one writing her paychecks and in control of whether she stayed or went and whether she felt good about herself or not, and said horrible things.

“Just treated her cruelly, pointedly. Things that I would never, ever, ever have done if she had been male and if I had never had those feelings for her. And I lied to myself the entire time about it, and I lost my job. I ruined my show. I betrayed the audience. I destroyed everything, and I damaged her internal compass.”

Getting around to the apology part, Harmon said, “So I just wanna say, in addition to obviously being sorry, but that’s really not the important thing, I wanna say I did it by not thinking about it, and I got away with it by not thinking about it. And if she hadn’t mentioned something on Twitter, I would’ve continued to not have to think about it, although I did walk around with my stomach in knots about it, but I wouldn’t have had to talk about it.”

