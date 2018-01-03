The year has barely started, and already we have men stepping forward to take responsibility for their inappropriate behavior. Community creator Dan Harmon recently was called out on Twitter by Megan Ganz, a former writer on the NBC comedy, about his behavior when she worked on the series. The result was a dignified exchange between the two on social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Harmon tweeted: “This was truly the Year of the Asshole. Myself included. We don’t have to make 2018 the Year of the Mensch but I hope it can be the Year of the Not as Much of an Asshole. #RealisticGoals”

Days later, Ganz responded: “Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution.” This is when Harmon began to atone for an incident that involved Ganz. Harmon said he discussed the incident on his podcast Harmontown. “I didn’t want to add narcissism to injury by naming you without permission,” he said. “I will talk about it more in any way that you think is just. I am deeply sorry.”

The details about the incident were kept vague, but it appears it was enough to affect Ganz and her career, “I wish there was a way to fix it. It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number. I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later.”

The Twitter conversation turned into a full-out confession for the Internet to witness — an open exchange in how someone can learn and own up to their actions via dialogue and communication. Harmon went on to say “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit” and recognized his abuse of power when they worked together.

Ganz, who has since written for The Last Man on Earth and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, did not hold back, but still kept it professional, ending the conversation saying: “It’s good to recognize power dynamics, but it’s also good to recognize you’re no different from those you employ. You’re not a king on a hilltop, nor a beast in a labyrinth. Isolation isn’t always best. Connection breeds empathy. Empathy allows growth.”

Read the entire conversation below.

Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution. https://t.co/THKaqaF3dN — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 2, 2018

Was just shown this. And a previous sub tweet I think was about me. I didn’t want to add narcissism to injury by naming you without permission, but I’ve talked on my podcast about the lines I crossed. I will talk about it more in any way that you think is just. I am deeply sorry. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

i’m filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it. I’ll let you call the shots. Til then, at least know I know I was an awful boss and a selfish baby. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I wish my memories were foggier. I wish there was a way to fix it. It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number. I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit. I get that I can’t erase it, don’t want to, but have felt sick about it. I have kept a wall between me and coworkers and I have preached doing so as gospel because of how I treated you — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I also never wanted to bring your name into it because you had a right to your own career and narrative and the thing I regretted most was impinging on that. I’d done it enough. So I kept it anonymous but have warned everyone, don’t do what I did. Be aware of power dynamics. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I’ll reiterate, if and when you want me to do something – a public letter, a co-sign on your letter, a book, pamphlet, public whatevering, I will support it, I will nod, I will verify, I will suffer and atone. But it has to be at your behest, or it’s just more dansplaining. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I appreciate your attempts to make amends and your acknowledgement of fault. That doesn’t sound as tidy as “I forgive you,” but that’s not my feeling yet. I’m working towards it all the time, for my benefit more than yours. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018