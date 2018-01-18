Damon Lindelof is staying in business with Warner Bros TV. The Leftovers creator has signed a new overall deal with the studio where he’s been based since 2012.

The re-up was expected. Lindelof currently is working on Watchmen, a follow-up to his praised The Leftovers, which received a pilot order at HBO in September. Warner Bros. TV, which also was behind The Leftovers, is the studio as part of Lindelof’s deal.

Watchmen, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, was adapted into a 2009 feature film by Zack Snyder, who is not involved in the TV series.

A dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre, Watchmen is set in an alternate history in the year 1985 at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. It revolves around a group of mostly retired American superheroes who investigate the murder of one of their own and in the process uncover a conspiracy that could change the course of history as we know it.

The prolific Lost creator’s feature credits include Tomorrowland, World War Z, Star Trek Into Darkness and Prometheus.