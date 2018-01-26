USA Network has opted not to renew 1930s drama series Damnation for a second season. The decision comes a week after Damnation‘s Season 1 finale.

USA Network

Created by Tony Tost, Damnation was described as an epic saga about the secret history of the 1930s American heartland that centered on Seth Davenport (Killian Scott), a man masquerading as a small-town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon, Melinda Page Hamilton, Christopher Heyerdahl and Joe Adler co-starred in the series, which did not get embraced by viewers, possibly hampered by the somewhat misleading title.

Damnation, an attempt by USA to break out of the contemporary drama mold with a period series, got off to a modest ratings start in November, with the numbers slipping for most of its run. Tost executive produced with Adam Kane, James Mangold, Guymon Casady and Daniel Rappaport.

Damnation came from Universal Cable Productions and one of the studio’s co-productions with Netflix, which had first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.