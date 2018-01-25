Apple has added another high-profile scripted series to its rapidly growing portfolio. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to an hourlong drama from Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

In a first for the multi-hyphenate screenwriter-director-producer, Chazelle plans to write and direct all episodes of the series, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

Along with Chazelle, the series will be executive produced by Oscar-nominated producers Jordan Horowitz (La La Land, Counterpart) via his production company Original Headquarters, and Fred Berger (La La Land) under his Automatik banner.

The series will be produced by MRC, the independent studio behind Netflix’s Ozark and House of Cards and Starz’s Counterpart.

This is Chazelle’s second foray into TV. He also has musical drama series The Eddy at Netflix. To be shot in France, the eight-part series is written by Jack Thorne. Chazelle executive produces and is directing two of the episodes.

Chazelle’s film La La Land garnered six Academy Awards including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone, and won a record-breaking seven Golden Globe Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Chazelle. His previous film, 2014’s Whiplash, received five Oscar nominations and three wins, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, who is starring in Counterpart. Chazelle is currently in production on Universal’s First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, set for release in the fall.

Chazelle’s series joins Apple’s growing lineup of originals including Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s morning show drama, Octavia Spencer’s Are You Sleeping, Kristen Wiig’s untitled comedy series, a space drama from Ron Moore, and world-building drama See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, along with the docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.