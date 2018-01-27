Just as Time’s Up heats up comes Claire McCarthy’s Ophelia, a great twist on a Shakespearean classic, specifically Hamlet.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Daisy Ridley stars as Hamlet’s g.f. in a film that’s told from her perspective, and yes, it is wonderfully, and intentionally subversive without giving too much away. Let’s just say behind every great Danish princess, is a very strong woman, and she’s not as crazy as originally written.

Mad Men writer Semi Chellas adapted Lisa Klein’s novel. Naomi Watts stars as both Hamlet’s mom Gertrude and Ophelia’s witch advisor Mechtild. Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton is her brother Laertes, Clive Owen is the evil Claudius and George MacKay plays second fiddle as Hamlet.

“We get to see the floors of the men,” says Felton about Ophelia, “where egos and pride are really on the downfall of the male characters.”

“It’s a testament to how long it has taken to make the film, that sort of shows that the time is ripe for the film, but it really should have been made so long ago,” says McCarthy about Ophelia arriving in the midst of today’s female empowerment movement, “but this is great that it’s a timely moment for it.”

Check out our Sundance Studio video interview with the cast above.

The final screening for Ophelia is tomorrow, Saturday at 8:30 PM local time at the Prospector in Park City, Utah.