Best known for producing popular TV series 24 and Supernatural, Cyrus Yavneh died on January 25 from lung cancer in Santa Monica Calif. at the age of 75.

Yavneh’s career spans over 30 years which began on the TV series Lou Grant starring Ed Asner. He served as an assistant director on the show. He went on to produce the 1983 mini-series Princess Daisy where he met his wife Lynne Taylor.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s he produced numerous TV series and in 2000, he worked on the TV movie Baby starring Farrah Fawcett, which earned him a Christopher Award. More recently, he was the production manager on Hit The Floor, Falling Skies, as well as Netflix’s Insatiable.

On the film side, he served as co-producer of It’s Pat: The Movie based on the Saturday Night Live sketch as well Town & Country starring Warren Beatty. He also oversaw Funny Bones and Cemetery Club.

Yavneh is survived by his Lynne Taylor, his daughter, Rose Yavneh Taylor and son, Alexander Yavneh Taylor.