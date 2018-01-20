Fox has ordered its first pilots of the season — Our People, a single-camera comedy from Lee Daniels and Modern Family executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran; multi-camera comedy Rel starring Lil Rey Howery and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael; and Mixtape, a musical drama from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran.

All three projects come from Fox’s current sister studio 20th Century Fox TV, which is poised to move to Disney once the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox deal goes through. They mark the first pilot orders for new Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn.

The formerly untitled Our People, from Endemol Shine, is based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multicultural Couple.

In Our People, written by Chandrasekaran, a man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy” and his fiancée from a mid-western family try to build a normal life together. Though nobody can agree what that “normal” means.

Daniels executive produces via Lee Daniels Entertainment alongside Chandrasekaran; Pam Williams; Marc Velez; the original series’ creators Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit; and Endemol Shine Israel in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Rel, starring Lil Rey Howery and inspired by Howery’s real life, was the first project sold under the overall deal The Carmichael Show co-creator/star Carmichael signed with 20th TV in September. Carmichael is executive producing alongside Mike Scully.

Written/executive produced by Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett and Howery, Rel centers on Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come,” finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber.

Written by Safran, Mixtape, from Annapurna Television. is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

This marks the first broadcast pilot order for Annapurna.