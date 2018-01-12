UPDATED with more details, full winners list: Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water came into tonight’s Critics’ Choice Award with the most nominations and came away with the marquee prize, winning Best Picture in the ceremony at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. It and HBO’s Big Little Lies each had four wins to lead the way.

The event, hosted by Olivia Munn and co-run by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, celebrated film and TV — and if you missed it, just use the Golden Globes as a guide. There were quite a few repeat winners from Sunday’s Hollywood Foreign Press shindig.

Big Little Lies, for example, saw wins for Best Limited Series, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård, and the best actor and best actress went to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Other familiar faces: del Toro won Best Director, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale as Best Drama and Best Actress for Elizabeth Moss, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Best Comedy and Best Actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

The two-hour show showed some clips of awards handed out pre-broadcast, but a majority were not announced (like Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Best Talk Show, and Rick and Morty as Best Animated Series), so see the full list of winners below our live-blog rundown.

Here’s how it went down:

5:03 PM: Early winners include Get Out as Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie; Big Little Lies‘ Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard (Supporting Actress and Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series categories), mimicking the Golden Globes; The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince (Best Young Actor); and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour (Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series).

5:09 PM: WINNER: Best Comedy Movie – The Big Sick. Some of the categories are broken into genres, but Lionsgate/Amazon’s Big Sick is also up for the big Best Picture prize tonight. Kumail Nanjiani: “I’d like to thank all the white men who allowed us to stand here today. On the film coming out in the year of #MeToo: “Men have been talking too much for centuries. We need to shut up, listen and amplify.”

5:15 PM: More pre-show winners: Margot Robbie Best Actress in a Comedy for I, Tonya, and James Franco Best Actor in a Comedy for The Disaster Artist. Franco is not at the event.

5:17 PM: WINNER: Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us. Another Globes repeater.

5:27 PM: WINNER: Best Best Actress in a Drama Series – Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale. See Brown below. She’s getting played off: “I want to dedicate this award to our crew…” as music swells.

5:34 PM: They’re doing a “toast to the good guys” mock-praising guys who didn’t sexually harass anyone. It was a 30-second bit that had an interesting presence but didn’t quite land, one of several less than so-so comedy bits they seem to be scattering in.

5:36 PM: WINNER: Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That’s at least five categories now that are in lockstep with the Golden Globes results.

5:39 PM: WINNER: Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson, The Good Place. The Globes string is broken (Aziz Ansari won in the category Sunday). Danson is forgetting names in a long list of thank-yous, then remembering them — “Boom! I still got it.”

5:45 PM: Back to the comedy bit. That “Toast to the Good Guys” featured a frame on the screen that made it look like an old Bob Hope holiday special. Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn raised glasses of champagne and praised men who “asked me to meet them at a hotel conference room instead of their hotel room.”

5:47 PM: WINNER: Best Drama Series – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). No Margaret Atwood, who stayed away on Globes weekend too after being under the weather. Says producer Bruce Miller: “I would like to thank the critics. They were the first people who saw the show and they didn’t hate it.”

5:50 PM: Patty Jenkins is now onstage presenting Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer award. (Wonder Woman by the way is up for three awards tonight including Best Action Movie.) The award is from the Association of National Advertisers and The CW Network and “recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.”

5:54 PM: Gal Gadot gets a standing ovation after Jenkins’ intro.

5:59 PM: Gadot related an anecdote from Jenkins about a 3-year-old boy who saw Wonder Woman and shouted during the end credits, “When I grow up, I want to be a woman!” ….. More Gadot: “I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what is right, stand with those who can’t speak for themselves. … I will never be silenced. We will continue to make strides toward equality.”

6:03 PM: More winners they announced earlier when nobody was looking: Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards; Allison Janney Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya. Those are certainly the Oscar front-runners now too. For Rockwell’s clip, it was explained that “he’s hosting Saturday Night Live,” and presenter Diane Krueger said, “I guess he’s never heard of Skype.”

6:11 PM: WINNER: Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series – Ewan McGregor, Fargo

6:15 PM: Rachel Bloom, presenting with Anthony Anderson the award for best actress in a limited series or movie made for TV, did a meta bit where they said they were not going to banter back and forth as awards show presenters always do. Then a pause. Then, “This is awkward,” he said. She replied, “No more awkward than when T.J. Miller used to host the show.” When the audience ooooed, she said, “He can take it!”

6:16 PM: WINNER: Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series – Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies.

6:25 PM: WINNER: Best Action Movie – Wonder Woman (Warner Bros). Jenkins back onstage, carrying a big pile of papers presumably of people to thank. “I have the sad task of thanking these people” (presumably meaning “sad” like she’ll never get through them all). Music starts playing after the first name.

6:29 PM: WINNER: Best Director – Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. Coming of the Golden Globes win and a DGA Award nom today. And we have the first bleep of the night. Getting played off he says, charmingly, “This music is very nice. It goes with the award.” (The award is a crystal statuette, btw, and we think the music is more “gentle spa.”)

6:37 PM: WINNER: Best Limited Series – Big Little Lies (HBO). Good line from presenter Kumail Nanjiani: “There’s no such thing as an unlimited series. The only unlimited series is the news … and The Simpsons.” Another Globes repeat here.

6:40 PM: Presenter Jim Gaffigan presenting Best Comedy Series: “I’m not wearing a tie tonight. It is the Critics’ Choice Awards.” Critics look like “a sloppy, disheveled Michael Moore.”

6:41 PM: WINNER: Best Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon). Now the amount of overlap with the Globes is getting ridiculous. We bet the cubes of sauteed beef they served are exactly the same.

6:48 PM: WINNER: Best Actor – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. At the Globes, he says in his speech, “I forgot to thank my director. And I’m not going to make the same mistake twice.” So he began his speech with an effusive thank you to Joe Wright to big applause. He’s played off as he’s thanking the Churchill family — but he’ll have another chance at the Oscars, right?

6:52 PM: WINNER: Best Actress – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards. “Frances couldn’t be here tonight,” says presenter Chris Hemsworth. “She’s busy renting three billboards on Sunset Boulvard to win the Oscar.” That might have a been scripted, but the joke got a good laugh. Again, like Oldman, McDormand will have another shot at the acceptance speech thing.

6:57 PM: WINNER: Best Picture – The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight). After leading coming in with 14 nominations, del Toro’s film wins the night’s big honor. And a little industry stuff (ie, the Disney-Fox mega-deal) from producer J. Miles Dale onstage: “I don’t know if Bob Iger is out there or not, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But don’t mess this up.”

6:59 PM: Dale wanted to toss to del Toro but that music started playing. He snapped, “Hey, music guy — I know we’re not out of time.” The director did get a few last words in, chuckling with his typical good nature at the folly of trying to beat the clock and say anything of great import. With that, it was the end of the show.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING

(TIE)

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Get Out

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

In The Fade

BEST SONG

“Remember Me” from Coco

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

TELEVISION

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals, HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory, CBS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, HulU

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

David Harbour, Stranger Things, Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies, HBO

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

The Wizard of Lies, HBO

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Ewan McGregor, Fargo, FX

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies, HBO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies, HBO

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Rick and Morty, Adult Swim

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Born This Way, A&E

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Shark Tank, ABC

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Voice, NBC

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1