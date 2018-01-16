Romanian boxer Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu has joined the cast of Creed 2. He will star alongside Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone; it was Stallone who confirmed the casting of the boxer as Ivan Drago’s son. Drago, of course, was the character portrayed by Dolph Lundgren who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. Jordan plays Creed’s son.

The picture, which Deadline confirmed will pit the two sons against each other in the ring, is scheduled to start this spring, will be directed by Steven Caple, Jr. from a screenplay by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker.

Creed 2 will be prodduced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, and Kevin King-Templeton while executive producers will be Jordan and Guy Riedel. Also starring in the film is Tessa Thompson who returns to the sequel.

Here is Stallone’s tweet announcing the casting of Munteanu:

The boxer is repped by The Gersh Agency.