Aside from its name change to Sony Crackle, the channel has both drama and comedy in the pipeline according to its GM Eric Berger, who made announcements at TCA on Sunday.

Serial killer drama The Butcher, written by Charles Burmeister is in development. It is produced by Gary Oldman and his longtime partner Douglas Urbanski. “It’s a contemporary story of one homicide detective’s epic investigation to find, hunt, and kill a serial killer who lives among us,” Berger said. “Someone who’s very human but also beyond human.”

Berger added, “We’re excited to partner with Doug and Gary on this epic supernatural drama and look forward to sharing more news about that show in the months ahead.”

Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle also unveiled key art for their new original scripted drama The Oath starring Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, Arlen Escarpeta, J.J. Soria and Game of Thrones alum, Sean Bean. In addition, they released a new trailer (watch below) for the series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc. The series premiers on March 8.

There will also be Rob Riggle’s Jet Ski Academy. “This parody of a coming of age story stars Rob Riggle,” Berger said. “He also writes and EPs so we expect a lot of laughs and surprises.” The story follows Riggle as he invests in a jet ski academy and reaps the (lack of) rewards.

Berger also discussed new show Office Uprising, in which, Berger said, “an underachiever working at a major weapons manufacturer discovers his coworkers have bee weaponized by an energy drink designed for the military.”The show is set to debut this summer.

SuperMansion will also return for Season 3 on April 12 for six new episodes and a summer special. Mikey Day will join his SNL colleague Heidi Gardner as a special guest.

They have also announced that they will launch a new, immersive VR experience allowing users to become a part of the In the Cloud universe for free beginning Thursday, Feb. 1. The VR experience will launch on additional interactive platforms soon and is also available online in 360-degree video. In the Cloud, Crackle’s next original feature, is scheduled to release on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Finally, Kevin Connolly will direct several episodes of heist series Snatch, which moves location from the UK to Spain for its second season.