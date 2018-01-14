The video streaming service Crackle announced today at TCA that they have officially changed the name to Sony Crackle. Eric Berger Chief Digital Officer, Sony Pictures Television Networks and GM Crackle – ‎Sony Pictures Television revealed the news today.

Sony Pictures Entertainment owns Crackle, which was originally called Grouper when founded in the early 2000s until it was rebranded in 2007. The online video platform has grown into a prominent streaming service with popular scripted and unscripted series including Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee before it moved to Netflix and their first animated series SuperMansion as well as their first hour-long drama The Art of More. They have since been the home to the TV adaptation of Snatched and original series The Oath and StartUp. They have also released full-length feature films Extraction and Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.

Crackle was founded by Josh Felser, Dave Samuel, Mike Sitrin and Aviv Eyal in 2004 when it was called Grouper. Sony purchased the online video site in August 2006 for $65 million.