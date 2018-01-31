Cougar Town alum Courteney Cox is executive producing Nine Months, a new docuseries about pregnancy for Facebook Watch. Ample Entertainment is producing.

In a video casting announcement on Twitter, Cox says producers are “looking for all types of stories from people who are trying to get pregnant, to those who just found out that they are pregnant.”

She adds, “We need diverse, emotional, unexpected characters to film themselves going through the most real, emotional and real story that us has humans have to tell.”

We’re casting! So excited! Please spread the word! pic.twitter.com/HVUygZqYVQ — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) January 31, 2018

A flyer that went out to casting sites last week, says the docuseries will cover the process of getting pregnant, to the milestones along the way, coming from the mother’s point of view. The types of stories include, but are not limited to first-time pregnancy, pregnant after 40, IVF, trying to get pregnant while husband faces deployment, same-sex couple looking for a surrogate, cancer survivor, among other things.

Cox recently teamed with UK producer Big Talk on a new comedy project, Truthing, which is in development at ITV.