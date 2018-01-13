Fox and National Geographic have greenlighted a new season of acclaimed science documentary series Cosmos. The second installment of the reboot of the iconic Carl Sagan series, which will be titled Cosmos: Possible World, comes from the same creative team as the first: executive producer Seth MacFarlane, who has been the driving force behind bringing back the Sagan classic; executive producer/writer/director Ann Druyan, who won an Emmy Award for writing the 2014 series and a Peabody Award for producing it; and executive producers Brannon Braga and Jason Clark, who was a co-executive producer on the 2014 Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey..

Top astrophysicist and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson returns as host of the series, scheduled to premiere globally in Spring 2019. You can watch a teaser below.

The 2014 revival, Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey, was the most-watched series ever on National Geographic Channels internationally, and seen by more than 135 million people worldwide on National Geographic and Fox. The new season will once again premiere in the U.S. on both Fox and National Geographic and globally on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages.

Fox and Nat Geo originally teamed on the reboot based on their corporate ties within the Fox Networks Group. They remain partners on the new season even as the two networks are headed to a split as Nat Geo is part of the 21st Century Fox assets that are being sold to Disney.

In conjunction with the launch of the new season, National Geographic Books also will publish a companion book, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the long-awaited follow-up to Carl Sagan’s international bestseller, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds is produced by Cosmos Studios, the Ithaca, NY-based company Ann Druyan co-founded in 2000, and Fuzzy Door Productions, Seth MacFarlane’s company. Druyan and Brannon Braga are the series’ writers. Druyan, MacFarlane, Braga and Jason Clark executive-produce.