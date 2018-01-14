Conan O’Brien isn’t letting any racist vulgarities stop him from seeing the world. The Conan host just tweeted that he’s heading to Haiti “to explore and make some new friends.”

“Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it,” O’Brien tweeted. “Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report.”

The tweet included the hashtag ConanWithoutBorders. (See it below).

O’Brien, of course, was referring to President Donald Trump’s reference to some African nations as “shitholes” and wondered why the United States needed more Haitians. Trump is alleged to have said recently that Haitians “all have AIDS.”

O’Brien frequently takes his TBS show on the road, and has visited Cuba, Armenia, South Korea, Mexico, Berlin, Qatar and Israel.