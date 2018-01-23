Days after Conan O’Brien tweeted that he’s heading to Haiti “to explore and make some new friends,” despite President Donald Trump’s very negative Yelp review of the republic, he previewed some video he’d shot there on his TBS late night show.

Trump having insulted Haiti, Conan thought it only fair to give Haitians the chance to return the favor.

“I want to send a message of love to the leader of America,” responded one Haitian, adding, “Oprah, we love you!”

Other messages to Trump:

-If we are poor it is because we are graduates of Trump University.

-President Trump, I am from Norway and I live in Haiti. I would like to immigrate to USA – in 2020.

-I know why President Trump doesn’t like Haiti. We have books!

Trump recently made headlines when he reportedly asked members of Congress why the U.S. was taking in immigrants from “sh*thole” countries including Haiti. Trump also is alleged to have said recently that Haitians “all have AIDS.”