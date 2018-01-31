Veteran comedy writer and producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel is staying in business with 20th Century Fox TV, signing a new overall deal with the studio.

Sanchez-Witzel currently serves as a consulting producer on the studio’s LA To Vegas, along with actively developing other projects. She served as the showrunner of the critically acclaimed The Carmichael Show with Jerrod Carmichael for all three seasons, and also worked as a co-executive producer on New Girl. This is her second overall deal with 20th TV.

“Danielle is a superstar; she’s hilarious, brilliant, creative and can run a show like nobody’s business,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “Her collaboration with Jerrod on Carmichael was spectacular, but just the beginning for her, and locking her in to an exclusive deal here was a big priority for Howard [Kurtzman, President of Business Operations, 20th Century FoxTV] and me. She’s a huge talent.”

Sanchez-Witzel came out of NBC’s diversity writing program, becoming one of the program’s biggest success stories. She previously had overall deals at Universal TV, under which she did a stint as a co-executive producer on the NBC/20th TV comedy My Name Is Earl, and at CBS TV Studios, working on The Millers and developing.

Sanchez-Witzel is repped by UTA and attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.