CBS has picked up three more multi-camera comedy pilots, Here Comes the Neighborhood, from The Big Bang veteran Jim Reynolds, Fam, from writer Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom) and Pandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show).

Here Comes the Neighborhood and Fam are from producer Aaron Kaplan. Fam hails from Kapital Entertainment, his joint venture with CBS Corp., which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios. Here Comes the Neighborhood and Pandas in New York are produced by CBS TV Studios.

Karen Ray

Written by Reynolds, Here Comes the Neighborhood centers on the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her Trill TV. The trio also executive produce the freshman multi-camera CBS/CBS Studios comedy series 9JKL.

Reynolds joined The Big Bang Theory at the beginning of Season 3, rising from producer to executive producer.

Personal archive

Kingsbury‘s Fam is about a woman’s younger half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their train wreck of a father.

Kingsbury executive produces with David Rosenthal, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling via TrillTV.

Kingsbury previously worked on Kapital’s ABC comedy series Back In the Game.

In addition to the two CBS comedy pilots, Kapital also has dramedy pilot Million Little Things at ABC.

Tom Kubik

Sahgal’s Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who embark on a project to arrange their youngest son’s life, unaware he’s made plans of his own.

All of CBS’ comedy pilot to date have been multi-camera/hybrid, including History of Them and I Mom So Hard, as is the straight-to-series Murphy Brown revival.