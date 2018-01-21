Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in the true-life tale of a renowned pastor in the midst of a crisis of faith in Come Sunday, the new film from Sundance Film Festival alum Joshua Marston that is having its world premiere tonight at the Eccles in the fest’s Premieres section. The Netflix drama bows on the streaming service April 13.

Based on the This American Life story “Heretics,” Ejiofor is Carlton Pearson, an evangelical star whose mentor is Oral Roberts (Martin Sheen) and who preaches the fundamentalist gospel to 6000 supplicants at his Higher Dimensions Church — and reaches millions more on TV. But he risks his family and his future when, after an epiphany, he questions the existence of hell and becomes branded a modern-day heretic.

The pic, Marston’s return to Sundance after 2004’s Audience Award winner Maria Full of Grace, also stars Condola Rashad, Jason Segel and Lakeith Stanfield. Marcus Hinchey penned the script. This American Life‘s Ira Glass produced with James D. Stern, Alissa Shipp and Julie Goldstein. Executive producers are Jonathan Montepare, Lucas Smith, Cindy Wilkinson Kirven, Marc Forster and Brad Simpson.

Check out the exclusive clip above in which Pearson, summoned before the church leaders, explains his controversial theory.