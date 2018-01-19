Colin Firth has become the latest high-profile actor to refuse to work with embattled director Woody Allen. Firth starred in Allen’s 2014 romantic comedy Magic in the Moonlight alongside Emma Stone.

Firth told the Guardian: “I wouldn’t work with him again.” He joins actors including Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who both said they would donate their salaries from Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up, and To Rome With Love star Greta Gerwig, who said she regretted starring in the 2012 film.

Firth’s comments come after Dylan Farrow said actors continuing to work with director Woody Allen should “acknowledge their complicity” in perpetuating Hollywood’s “culture of silence.” Farrow, in her first on-camera TV interview, spoke with co-host Gayle King in a two-part segment covering her longstanding allegations that adoptive father Allen molested her when she was seven years old in 1992.

Last year, Firth called Harvey Weinstein, who he worked with on The King’s Speech, a “frightening man” and applauded the courage of the women standing up to the disgraced movie mogul. “It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from Harvey Weinstein’s support,” he said.