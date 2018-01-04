EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have a talent for creating music that not only pushes the story forward but takes the audience on an emotional journey. In the case of Coco, the musically-inclined husband-wife team composed “Remember Me,” a song that is performed in two very different ways throughout the film, giving two different emotional purposes to the narrative.

In the exclusive video above the two talk about writing “Remember Me” and its place in the film. “At its core, its a message of goodbye,” said Anderson-Lopez. “It could be taken many ways.”

“We knew we wanted to write one version that was big and uptempo and had a mariachi feel — they call it ranchero songs,” adds Lopez. “We did our best to get that sort of feel.”

Pixar

While they were writing the upbeat version of “Remember Me,” Lopez said that in the back their mind they were looking to write a “plaintive” version that was with a solo guitar and voice in the style of the Beatles’ “Yesterday.”

The two versions are played in the film in two different scenes and in two totally different contexts. One is grand and big, while the other is a lullaby — and for those who have seen the film, the latter will definitely have you grasping for the tissues.

Coco has earned over $163 million domestically and over $490 million worldwide to date. The Pixar film, which opened on Nov. 22, follows a music-obsessed young man named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who comes from a family that bans anything musical. He dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Miguel soon finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. While there he meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.