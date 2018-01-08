UPDATED with video: Coco director Lee Unkrich gave a shout-out “to the incredible people of Mexico” without whom he said the film would not exist.

The hit Pixar film added to its early awards season haul, taking the best animated feature trophy at tonight’s Golden Globes. The win follows best animated film honors from the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle. Coco also was nominated in the Globes’ song category for Robert Lopez’s “Remember Me.”

Pixar’s Coco takes place during the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos. Directed by Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Coco follows a young boy, Miguel, who wishes to be a star-studded crooner of standards, just like his grandfather, the legendary singer Ernesto de la Cruz. However, music is of the devil in Miguel’s family, and de la Cruz is largely to blame for the curse. In order to make generational events correct, Miguel finds himself on the other side of life with relatives he’s only heard stories about.

Other nominees in the best animated feature category were The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.