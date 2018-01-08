Pixar’s colorful homage to Dia de los Muertos Coco took the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but when co-directors Lee Unkrich & Adrian Molina and producer Darla K. Anderson came backstage to celebrate, they were faced with the question of how they were dealing with the cloud of harassment hovering over Pixar.

Specific names may have not been directly mentioned, but this was most likely referring to Pixar co-founder John Lasseter and his leave of absence that was announced at the end of November. The details have been kept vague, but they have been described as “missteps.”

In response to the shakeup at Pixar, Anderson thoughtfully said that they have been standing in solidarity with tonight’s #MeToo and Time’s Up movement, which stand up against sexual harassment and abuse. At Pixar, they are aware and Anderson says “We have been looking at a lot of things as safe as possible with as much integrity possible.”

“Darla is the general of our army,” Unkrich chimed in. “With Coco, he said that they created an environment as diverse as possible. He continues, “It was a very diverse crew and we are proud of that. All those voices were brought together to make the movie as successful.”

Unkrich then addressed the initial question about the changes and “missteps” at Pixar: “We can all be better. We have been taking steps and continue to move forward to create art.”