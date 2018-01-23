CNN fell victim to Oscars Best Picture Snafu curse Tuesday morning when 2018 nominees were unveiled , incorrectly listing on-air more than one movie not actually nominated in that prestige category.

The Actual List of Oscar noms for Best Picture, announced Tuesday morning, are:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Just after noms were announced in many categories, entertainment reporter Nischelle Turner appeared on CNN to talk about the “couple of surprises” in this year’s Best-Picture contention.

“No. 1, The Greatest Showman, a movie I really, really liked, but did not have a lot of momentum going into the nominations this morning…That was a surprise,” she said, which was spot on, given that the movie did not get a Best-Picture nom. It was, however, on CNN’s on-screen list of contenders in the category, as was The Disaster Artist, which Turner also called “a bit of a surprise.”

At least two viewers noticed, one of whom tweeted:



@nischelleturner Where did you get the list of Oscar noms you were reading on CNN? Several errors, unfortunately. — Jason Pritchett (@jsnpritchett) January 23, 2018

Turner responded with an apology, explaining some of the graphics were incorrect because “there was a rush” by “some” to get the nominees list on the air and “they” made “a couple errors.”



Next time, hopefully, “she” will watch the Academy’s noms announcement more closely:

Some of the graphics were incorrect. Apologies there was a rush by some to get them on the air and they made a couple errors. https://t.co/ywVA3Qi9pG — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) January 23, 2018

Reached for comment, CNN told Deadline it was an on-air graphics error, and “we regret the mistake.” Important note: CNN’s digital team reported Tuesday morning’s Oscar noms with complete accuracy.

Last year’s 89th Academy Awards will forever be remembered for its whopper of a mistake, in which the wrong movie was announced as the Best Picture winner, leaving it to first-time host Jimmy Kimmel to tell viewers and attendees about the error.

Next night on his ABC late-night show, Kimmel explained Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had presented the award for Best Picture, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde. They walked on stage with the envelope but Beatty was confused by what he saw on the card, Kimmel explained.

“So he let her read the winner,” Kimmel said. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. Which, I have to be honest, is one of the slickest moves I’ve ever seen.”