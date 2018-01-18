With increasing focus on Russia and Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN is expanding its Moscow bureau.

Nathan Hodge is joining CNN from The Wall Street Journal, to take on the position of Moscow bureau chief. He’ll be joined by CNN senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen, who is moving to Moscow from the network’s EMEA headquarters in London, and fellow international correspondent Matthew Chance, who is already based in Moscow.

Hodge was The Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau chief from 2015 to date, leading the WSJ’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis, Russia’s intervention in Syria, and the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Moscow.

Before moving to Moscow, he covered national security and military affairs for over a decade. He was the WSJ’s Kabul bureau chief, covering Afghanistan and Pakistan, and has reported from Iraq, Iran, Syria and many other places in the Middle East.

Pleitgen has had regular stints reporting on political stories from CNN’s Moscow bureau, as well as numerous embeds with the Russian military, including to Deir Ezzor, Latakia and Aleppo, Syria. In more than 12 years with CNN he has reported on stories as diverse as the conflicts in Iraq and Georgia, elections in Iran and Myanmar, as well as major stories in the USA, UK and his native Germany.

Since joining CNN in 2001, Chance has interviewed both Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, and reported on major stories such as the Beslan school siege and the conflicts in Chechnya and Georgia. Elsewhere, he has also reported extensively from across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.