A new season of the unscripted series Music City is on its way and CMT has announced the cast of young adults who are entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing their dreams of success, fame, and romance in the Country Music Capital of the World: Nashville.

Premiering on CMT at 10 PM ET/PT on March 1, Music City comes from producer Adam DiVello who brought us pop culture staples of the early ’00s The Hills and Laguna Beach. The docuseries will follow the aspiring musicians as they are faced with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, their relationships and their futures, they must navigate the rocky road on the journey of self-discovery

Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate. DiVello serves as creator and executive producer.

Details about the cast of the new season can be read below.

Rachyl – A Colorado native who moved to Nashville with her husband, Kerry, and their two-year-old son, Wolfgang, to support Kerry’s dreams of singing/songwriting. Feeling often like a single parent, Rachyl struggles to balance motherhood with her goals of attending law school.

Kerry – A country singer/songwriter originally from Beaverton, Oregon. Kerry, along with his wife, Rachyl, and their two-year-old son, Wolfgang, moved from California to Nashville so Kerry could pursue his musical dreams. As his career blossoms, Kerry must navigate the temptations of life on the road and learn firsthand the personal sacrifice that comes with following your dreams.

Jessica – Better known to her friends as JMack, Jessica is an all-American Southern belle originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. She has lived in Nashville for nearly five years and is pursuing her dreams as a singer/songwriter in country music, while also searching for the man of her dreams.

Jackson – A fitness instructor and personal trainer born and bred in Nashville, with Southern charm and looks to kill. When he is not helping his friends and family get into shape, he can be found cooking at home or hanging out downtown with friends.

Alisa – A Los Angeles native who moved to Nashville to pursue her ambition of singing and writing country music, despite her family’s doubts. With no formal training, she’s trying to get traction in a city where everyone has dreams of making it big. She’s also searching for someone to sweep her off her feet, a task that’s been challenging considering she’s picky to a fault.