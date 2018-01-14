The first trailer from the Pop network’s scripted one-hour drama Clique has been released, arriving at the Television Critics Assn. along with news that the show has already been picked up for a second season.

Created by the team behind the cult hit Skins, the show brings childhood soulmates Georgia (Aisling Franciosi, The Fall) and Holly (Synnove Karlsen) to their new university. A few weeks in, Georgia is drawn into an elite clique of alpha girls, lead by mysterious professor, Jude Monroe (Louise Brealey, Sherlock).

Clique is created and executive produced by Jess Britain, alongside executive producer Bryan Elsley. The series is a co-production between Pop and the BBC in the UK. The series will go into production for its second season this spring.

Watch the trailer: