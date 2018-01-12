EXCLUSIVE: BBC Three has re-upped on Clique, the seductive psychological thriller from Skins‘ Jess Brittain. The second season will also air on Pop in the U.S. The first found Holly (Synnove Karlsen) drawn to a group of alluring, confident but troubled young women and the second will see her encounter a radically different clique, this time a band of brothers. Filming starts this spring in Edinburgh.

The six-part drama is a co-production of BBC Studios, Balloon Entertainment and Pop for BBC in association with All3Media International. Pop, owned jointly by CBS and Lionsgate, picked it up last April as part of its continued push into original scripted programming.

The second season of the risqué series will once again explore the power of friendship between intensely smart, complicated and ambitious young people on the cusp of an ever-enticing but dangerous adult world.

Living in a house share with Louise (Sophia Brown) and some younger, student activists, Holly is trying to put the past behind her. Nonetheless, she finds herself the subject of intense attention from those around her — fellow students keen to hear about the events of last year, but also a close-knit, smart and magnetic set of young men.

Led by charismatic, good-looking Jack, the boys’ clique of libertarian, freewheeling renegades has a no-nonsense attitude to what they see as a patronizing university administration. When they become embroiled in a campus-wide scandal, Holly is torn between the kinship she feels with them and the unnerving sense that something darker is at play. Do the clique boys represent the provocative fight-back response of fed-up youth, or are their politics hiding a more personal, insidious danger?

Holly will soon find herself caught between two camps — and from within the secure unit where she ended the first season, psychopath Rachel (Rachel Hurd-Wood) is still keeping her obsessive gaze on Holly.

Creator, writer and executive producer Brittain says, “I’m so excited to return to Holly’s intense, loyal and dangerous world. Clique is a show with female friendship as its heart, but a new clique of unknowable young men is definitely taking us to some new and interesting places.”

Piers Wenger, Controller BBC Drama adds, “We are thrilled to be welcoming Clique back for a second series. Jess’ forensic exploration of female friendship and ambition struck a huge chord with the BBC Three audience in series one and we were all excited to see her go further in series two as she shifts focus from young women to a clique of young men.”

Executive producers are Bryan Elsley and Dave Evans for Balloon, and Tom Sherry for BBC Studios and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The series producer is Neil Duncan. All3Media International has international distribution.