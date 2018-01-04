‘Claws’: Jimmy Jean-Louis Upped To Regular For Season 2 Of TNT Drama

Jimmy Jean-Louis just nailed a promotion. The Heroes and Heroes Reborn alum has been bumped up to series regular on Claws, TNT’s darkly comedic series about the lives of five diverse and treacherous manicurists in a South Florida salon.

The Haiti-born actor had recurred on the show’s freshman season as Dr. Gregory Ruval, a love interest of lead Niecy Nash’s character. Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris also star. The hourlong series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television was renewed for Season 2 a month after its June premiere.

Claws is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and creator Eliot Laurence. Marta Cunningham is co-executive producer and director.

Jean-Louis played the Haitian on NBC’s Heroes and follow-up Heroes Reborn and appeared in the recent features Joy, The CEO and Cargo. He also co-starred in Hulu drama The Way and last year’s French miniseries Juste un regard (Just One Look) and has a number of film projects in various states of production.

He is repped by Global Artists Agency in the U.S.