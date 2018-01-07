With tonight’s Golden Globes certain to address Hollywood’s sexual harassment reckoning, E! released a timely first look at its upcoming Rose McGowan limited series Citizen Rose.

Watch the promo below.

“I wish I had more middle fingers,” McGowan says in the docu-series promo. At another point, she said of her recent activism, “Being brave doesn’t mean your ankles don’t shake and you’re not scared.”

The five-part series chronicles McGowan as, E! says, she “makes her voice heard as a pivotal figurehead for the movement in speaking out against and combatting sexual harassment in Hollywood and all work places.”

“I was in the middle of my second movie for his company and I get assaulted and I decided not to stay silent,” McGowan says, referencing Harvey Weinstein, who she has accused of rape.

“I knew others were out there and I knew it was a lot of us,” McGowan continues.

Citizen Rose premieres Tuesday, January 30, 8 p.m. with a two-hour special. The episodes follows McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto Brave for publication.