Christopher Plummer, who stepped into the role of J. Paul Getty in November following sexual allegations against Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, was nominated this morning for Best Supporting Actor. The nomination, which — at 88 — also makes him the oldest actor ever to be nominated (Gloria Stuart was 87 in Titanic in 1998). Not to be outdone, Agnes Varda, at 89 years old, was nominated today for the Feature Documentary Faces/Places.

Plummer had been nominated before in 2012 and won for Supporting Actor for Beginners and became the oldest winner of an Oscar at 82 at the time. His previous nomination in the Supporting category was in 2010 for The Last Station.

The actor stepped into the role in November for re-shoots for director Ridley Scott as Sony then scrambled to replace all the marketing materials to erase Spacey from the film’s trailer and one-sheet. Scott had been faced with doing last-minute reshoots before when Oliver Reed died while shooting the director’s Oscar winning Gladiator.

Scott has said he made the decision immediately to replace Spacey who had already shot 8 to 9 days of film. Plummer, who shot all his scenes in 9 days, took on the role with little prep … and has now also stepped into Oscar history.

And the reshoots ended up in controversy when it was revealed that co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams were paid vastly different amounts: $1.5M vs. Williams’ $1,000, or $80 a day. Wahlberg ended up donating his pay to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and the two stars’ talent agency WME donated $500K.