Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to join ABC News as a contributor, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Deadline.

Christie will make his debut Tuesday on Good Morning America and also will be part of ABC’s State of the Union coverage Tuesday night.

ABC News is expected to announce the appointment Tuesday morning in its daily political tip sheet, The Note.

NJ.Com was first to report Christie’s new gig. He was selected because of his close relationship with President Donald Trump as well as key White House players, a source confirmed. Christie initially was head of the Trump transition team but was replaced by then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence in November 2016.

Christie joins Meghan McCain and Alex Castellanos as conservative contributors recently hired by ABC News.

Once a GOP star, Christie left office on January 16 after two terms as governor with the lowest approval rating — 14% — of any statehouse resident in New Jersey history. He was succeeded by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.