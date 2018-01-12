As the second most popular scripted series among female viewers–standing behind only the behemoth of Game of Thrones–Outlander will continue beyond a Season 5 and even 6, Chris Albrecht CEO and president of Starz said at TCA on Friday.

“I wouldn’t worry,” Albrecht said when asked about potential Season 5 and 6 renewals for the show, which has been picked up through its upcoming fourth season.

Outlander follows time-traveling couple Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) and is based on a series of books by Diana Gabaldon.

“There are ten books and the show’s going amazingly,” he said. “I think our biggest problem will be making sure that we don’t kill Caitriona and Sam along the way, they are working so hard, especially Caitriona, she’s amazing. The two of them are fantastic and so deserving of the accolades that they’ve gotten. We have joined legion of fans for Outlander around the world and our partners at Sony and we are having very productive discussions around the future of the show.”