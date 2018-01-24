Cheryl Hines has signed on to direct CBS Film’s comedy, Revenge Wedding, which follows a woman who discovers that her wealthy fiancé is cheating on her and enlists her best friend and a crew of miscreant lowlifes to transform their perfect wedding into a circus of revenge.

The script is by David White, Tamara Chestna, Keith Merryman, and David A. Newman. Bad Moms producer Suzanne Todd is producing the pic alongside Jordan Schur (Warrior) and Andrew O’Connor (That Awkward Moment). Mark Ross is overseeing the project for the studio.

Hines, who currently stars in the HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.