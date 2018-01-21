EXCLUSIVE: This year’s secret screening is director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody’s Tully, a comedy which is their second collaboration with Charlize Theron after 2011’s Young Adult. The Focus Features release opens on April 20.

In Tully, Theron plays Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Hesitant to accept the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Ron Livingston and Mark Duplass also star. Tully is a Bron Studios, Creative Wealth Media Finance, Right Way, Denver & Delilah production.

This will be the first sneak screening of Tully and Reitman is expected to be in attendance. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has a long history at Sundance as it’s where he premiered his first 1998 short Operation in addition to other titles, and he thought it would be fitting to screen Tully for festival attendees. His Fox Searchlight feature Thank You for Smoking also played at the 2006 fest.

Cody won an original screenplay Oscar for her first collaboration with Reitman, 2007’s Juno. Cody will be sitting down for a Cinema Cafe chat at Sundance on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 11:30am local time. Juno also received Oscar noms in the best picture, director and actress leading role categories. The pic was an enormous success at the box office earning $231.4M off a $7.5M production cost.

Last year Focus Features’ parent Universal Pictures sneaked the Blumhouse title Get Out at midnight Tuesday last year, which kicked off a roaring box office whirlwind of $255M worldwide for the socially-conscious horror title and a year long-plus awards season march which hasn’t stopped including two Golden Globe noms (comedy, lead actor), two SAG noms (ensemble cast and lead actor Daniel Kaluuya), Critics Choice wins for best horror film and Jordan Peele’s screenplay, two DGA nominations for best picture and first time feature by Peele, as well as the Stanley Kramer honor at last night’s PGAs.

Focus Features dropped the trailer for Tully a week ago, you can watch it above.