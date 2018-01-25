BREAKING: Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman is attached to pen and direct Netflix’s film adaptation of Iain Reid’s debut novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things from Likely Story. The story follows Jake on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm with his girlfriend who is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.

Kaufman is also producing the project with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Kaufman’s frequent collaborator (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Synecdoche, New York), and Stefanie Azpiazu. Reid will serve as co-producer.

Reid’s novel is currently published in 17 territories and was named an NPR Best Book of the Year in 2016.

Kaufman’s pic joins Netflix’s list of projects from quality filmmakers like Paul Greengrass and Martin Scorsese. His previous adaptations include Adaptation, (from Susan Orlean’s The Orchid Thief) and Chuck Barris’ memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Kaufman is repped by WME. Reid is repped by Paradigm on behalf of Samantha Haywood of Transatlantic Agency.