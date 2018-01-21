The Producers Guild of America honored tonight with the Charles Roven with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

“I’ve had many great experiences in this room, starting with my bar mitzfah,” said Roven after Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins introduced him. “I literally became a man on this stage.”

He continues, “I certainly wouldn’t be here if I didn’t work with immensely talented people. My first wife, before she passed was Dawn Steel was one of the first women to run a major studio. She dedicated her career to lifting other women up through the ranks. There is evidence of this here tonight.”

Roven went on to talk about the change in the industry and how creators like PGA Award honorees tonight Ava DuVernay and Ryan Murphy are part of a “vanguard of positive change” in Hollywood.

Roven’s body of work includes Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Most recently he produced Patty Jenkins’ groundbreaking female-led superhero pic Wonder Woman, which has earned more than $820 million worldwide and broken numerous records including highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. He continues his streak of comic book fare with the upcoming Justice League starring Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer is in esteemed company with previous honorees of the award including David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin and Steven Spielberg.