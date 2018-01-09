Hulu has opted not to order a third season of the Hugh Laurie drama Chance.

Chance was a hot package that, in a very competitive situation, landed at Hulu with two-season 20-episode order, so this was the first time it came up for renewal.

The project, from author Kem Nunn, Room director Lenny Abrahamson, showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and producer Michael London, did not break out and became a victims of Peak TV, getting somewhat lost in the sea of originals on TV.

Based on Nunn’s novel, Chance, from Fox 21 TV Studios, was a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly get sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.