UPDATE, writethru: France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma unveiled its nominations for the César Awards this morning in Paris. The races for the country’s Oscar equivalent are led by Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner BPM (120 Battements Par Minute) and Albert Dupontel’s drama Au Revoir Là-Haut with 13 each. The Robin Campillo-directed AIDS activist drama BPM has been warmly embraced by critics, although it failed to score a berth on the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar shortlist in what was seen as a shocking omission.
Today, it scored nominations from the French academy for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director among others. Also faring well was Le Sens De La Fête from Intouchables filmmakers Eric Tolédano and Olivier Nakache which is partying with 10 nods including Best Director and Best Film.
Among well-known international names, Juliette Binoche has added another César nomination, as Best Actress in Un Beau Soleil Intérieur and director Michel Hazanavicius is up for Le Redoutable. In the Foreign Film category are Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, 2016’s La La Land and Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square.
Looking to add a bit of mass appeal to the proceedings, the Académie said it is inaugurating an Audience Award which will go to the French film that sold the most tickets in 2017. Currently, that’s Dany Boon’s Raide Dingue. Admissions will be counted until February 27, 2018.
The César Awards will be held on March 2 in Paris. Below is the full list of nominees:
BEST FILM
BPM, dir: Robin Campillo
Au revoir là-haut, dir: Albert Dupontel
Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric
Le Brio, dir: Yvan Attal
Patients, dirs: Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir
Petit Paysan, dir: Hubert Charuel
Le Sens De La Fête, dirs: Eric Tolédano, Olivier Nakache
BEST DIRECTOR
Robin Campillo, BPM
Albert Dupontel, Au revoir Là-Haut
Mathieu Amalric, Barbara
Julia Ducournau, Grave
Hubert Charuel, Petit Paysan
Michel Hazanavicius, Le Redoutable
Eric Tolédano & Olivier Nakache, Le Sens De La Fête
BEST ACTRESS
Juliette Binoche, Un Beau Soleil Intérieur
Jeanne Balibar, Barbara
Emmanuelle Devos, Numéro Une
Marina Foïs, L’Atelier
Charlotte Gainsbourg, La Promesse De L’Aube
Karine Viard, Jalouse
Doria Tillier, Monsieur Et Madame Adelman
BEST ACTOR
Swan Arlaud, Petit Paysan
Daniel Auteuil, Le Brio
Jean-Pierre Bacri, Le Sens De La Fête
Guillaume Canet, Rock’n Roll
Albert Dupontel, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Louis Garrel, Le Redoutable
Reda Kateb, Django
BEST NEWCOMER (FEMALE)
Iris Bry, Les Gardiennes
Laetitia Dosch, Jeune Femme
Eye Haïdara, Le Sens De La Fête
Camélia Jordana, Le Brio
Garance Marillier, Grave
BEST NEWCOMER (MALE)
Benjamin Lavernhe, Le Sens De La Fête
Finnegan Oldfield, Marvin Ou La Belle Education
Pablo Pauly, Patients
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, BPM
Arnaud Valois, BPM
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Niels Arestrup, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Laurent Lafitte, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Gilles Lellouche, Le Sens De La Fête
Vincent Macaigne, Le Sens De La Fête
Antoine Reinartz, BPM
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Isabelle Pannetier, BPM
Mimi Lempicka, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Pascaline Chavanne, Barbara
Anaïs Romand, Les Gardiennes
Catherine Bouchard, La Promesse De L’Aube
BEST SET DECORATION
Emmanuelle Duplay, BPM
Pierre Quefféléan, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Laurent Baude, Barbara
Pierre Renson, La Promesse De L’Aube
Christian Marti, Le Redoubtable
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Le Future Sera Chauve, dir: Paul Cabon
I Want Pluto To Be A Planet Again, dirs: Marie Amachoukeli, Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka
Le Jardin De Minuit, dir: Benoît Chieux
Pépé Le Morse, dir: Lucrèce Andreae
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Le Grand Méchant Renard Et Autres Contes, dirs: Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert
Sahara, dir: Pierre Coré
Zombillénium, dirs: Arthur De Pins, Alexis Ducord
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jeanne Lapoirie, BPM
Vincent Mathias, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Christophe Beaucarne, Barbara
Caroline Champetier, Les Gardiennes
Guillaume Schiffman, Le Redoubtable
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Albert Dupontel, Pierre Lemaitre, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Xavier Beauvois, Drédérique Moreau, Marie-Julie Maille, Les Gardiennes
Grand Corps Malade, Fadette Drouard, Patients
Eric Barbier, Marie Eynard, La Promesse De L’Aube
Michel Hazanavicius, Le Redoubtable
BEST EDITING
Robin Campillo, BPM
Christophe Pinel, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Francois Gedigier, Barbara
Julie Lena, Lilian Corbeille, Grégoire Pontecaille, Petit Paysan
Dorian Rigal Ansous, Le Sens De La Fête
BEST SOUND
Julien Sicart, Valérie De Loof, Jean-Pierre Laforce, BPM
Jean Minodo, Gurwal Coïc-Gallas, Cyril Holtz, Damien Lazzerini, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Olivier Mauvezin, Nicolas Moreau, Stéphane Thiébaut, Barbara
Mathieu Descamps, Séverin Favriau, Stéphane Thiébaut, Grave
Pascal Armant, Sélim Azzazi, Jean-Paul Hurier, Le Sens De La Fété
BEST SHORT FILM
Les Bigorneaux
Le Bleu Blanc Rouge De Mes Cheveux
Debout Kinshasa!
Marlon
Les Misérables
BEST DEBUT FEATURE
Grave, dir: Julia Ducournau
Jeune Femme, dir: Léonor Serraille
Monsieur & Madame Adelman, dir: Nicolas Bedos
Patients, dirs: Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir
Petit Paysan, dir: Hubert Charuel
BEST DOCUMENTARY
12 Days, dir: Raymond Depardon
A Voix Haute – La Force De La Parole, dirs, Stéphane De Freitas, Ladj Ly
Carré 35, dir: Eric Caravaca
I Am Not Your Negro, dir: Raoul Peck
Visages Villages, dirs: Agnès Varda, JR
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Arnaud Reotini, BPM
Christophe Julien, Au Revoir Là-Haut
Jim Williams, Grave
MYD, Petit Paysan
Mathieu Chedid, Visages Villages
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Robin Campillo, BPM
Mathieu Amalric, Philippe Di Folco, Barbara
Julia Ducournau, Grave
Claude Le Pape, Hubert Charuel, Petit Paysan
Eric Tolédano, Olivier Nakache, Le Sens De La Fête
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Le Caire Confidentiel, dir: Tarik Saleh
Dunkirk, dir: Christopher Nolan
L’Echange Des Princesses, dir: Marc Dugain
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
La La Land, dir: Damien Chazelle
Noces, dir: Stephan Streker
The Square, dir: Ruben Ostlund