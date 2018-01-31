UPDATE, writethru: France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma unveiled its nominations for the César Awards this morning in Paris. The races for the country’s Oscar equivalent are led by Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner BPM (120 Battements Par Minute) and Albert Dupontel’s drama Au Revoir Là-Haut with 13 each. The Robin Campillo-directed AIDS activist drama BPM has been warmly embraced by critics, although it failed to score a berth on the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar shortlist in what was seen as a shocking omission.

Today, it scored nominations from the French academy for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director among others. Also faring well was Le Sens De La Fête from Intouchables filmmakers Eric Tolédano and Olivier Nakache which is partying with 10 nods including Best Director and Best Film.

Among well-known international names, Juliette Binoche has added another César nomination, as Best Actress in Un Beau Soleil Intérieur and director Michel Hazanavicius is up for Le Redoutable. In the Foreign Film category are Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, 2016’s La La Land and Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square.

Looking to add a bit of mass appeal to the proceedings, the Académie said it is inaugurating an Audience Award which will go to the French film that sold the most tickets in 2017. Currently, that’s Dany Boon’s Raide Dingue. Admissions will be counted until February 27, 2018.

The César Awards will be held on March 2 in Paris. Below is the full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

BPM, dir: Robin Campillo

Au revoir là-haut, dir: Albert Dupontel

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric

Le Brio, dir: Yvan Attal

Patients, dirs: Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir

Petit Paysan, dir: Hubert Charuel

Le Sens De La Fête, dirs: Eric Tolédano, Olivier Nakache

BEST DIRECTOR

Robin Campillo, BPM

Albert Dupontel, Au revoir Là-Haut

Mathieu Amalric, Barbara

Julia Ducournau, Grave

Hubert Charuel, Petit Paysan

Michel Hazanavicius, Le Redoutable

Eric Tolédano & Olivier Nakache, Le Sens De La Fête

BEST ACTRESS

Juliette Binoche, Un Beau Soleil Intérieur

Jeanne Balibar, Barbara

Emmanuelle Devos, Numéro Une

Marina Foïs, L’Atelier

Charlotte Gainsbourg, La Promesse De L’Aube

Karine Viard, Jalouse

Doria Tillier, Monsieur Et Madame Adelman

BEST ACTOR

Swan Arlaud, Petit Paysan

Daniel Auteuil, Le Brio

Jean-Pierre Bacri, Le Sens De La Fête

Guillaume Canet, Rock’n Roll

Albert Dupontel, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Louis Garrel, Le Redoutable

Reda Kateb, Django

BEST NEWCOMER (FEMALE)

Iris Bry, Les Gardiennes

Laetitia Dosch, Jeune Femme

Eye Haïdara, Le Sens De La Fête

Camélia Jordana, Le Brio

Garance Marillier, Grave

BEST NEWCOMER (MALE)

Benjamin Lavernhe, Le Sens De La Fête

Finnegan Oldfield, Marvin Ou La Belle Education

Pablo Pauly, Patients

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, BPM

Arnaud Valois, BPM

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Niels Arestrup, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Laurent Lafitte, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Gilles Lellouche, Le Sens De La Fête

Vincent Macaigne, Le Sens De La Fête

Antoine Reinartz, BPM

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Isabelle Pannetier, BPM

Mimi Lempicka, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Pascaline Chavanne, Barbara

Anaïs Romand, Les Gardiennes

Catherine Bouchard, La Promesse De L’Aube

BEST SET DECORATION

Emmanuelle Duplay, BPM

Pierre Quefféléan, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Laurent Baude, Barbara

Pierre Renson, La Promesse De L’Aube

Christian Marti, Le Redoubtable

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Le Future Sera Chauve, dir: Paul Cabon

I Want Pluto To Be A Planet Again, dirs: Marie Amachoukeli, Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka

Le Jardin De Minuit, dir: Benoît Chieux

Pépé Le Morse, dir: Lucrèce Andreae

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Le Grand Méchant Renard Et Autres Contes, dirs: Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert

Sahara, dir: Pierre Coré

Zombillénium, dirs: Arthur De Pins, Alexis Ducord

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jeanne Lapoirie, BPM

Vincent Mathias, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Christophe Beaucarne, Barbara

Caroline Champetier, Les Gardiennes

Guillaume Schiffman, Le Redoubtable

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Albert Dupontel, Pierre Lemaitre, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Xavier Beauvois, Drédérique Moreau, Marie-Julie Maille, Les Gardiennes

Grand Corps Malade, Fadette Drouard, Patients

Eric Barbier, Marie Eynard, La Promesse De L’Aube

Michel Hazanavicius, Le Redoubtable

BEST EDITING

Robin Campillo, BPM

Christophe Pinel, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Francois Gedigier, Barbara

Julie Lena, Lilian Corbeille, Grégoire Pontecaille, Petit Paysan

Dorian Rigal Ansous, Le Sens De La Fête

BEST SOUND

Julien Sicart, Valérie De Loof, Jean-Pierre Laforce, BPM

Jean Minodo, Gurwal Coïc-Gallas, Cyril Holtz, Damien Lazzerini, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Olivier Mauvezin, Nicolas Moreau, Stéphane Thiébaut, Barbara

Mathieu Descamps, Séverin Favriau, Stéphane Thiébaut, Grave

Pascal Armant, Sélim Azzazi, Jean-Paul Hurier, Le Sens De La Fété

BEST SHORT FILM

Les Bigorneaux

Le Bleu Blanc Rouge De Mes Cheveux

Debout Kinshasa!

Marlon

Les Misérables

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laure Calamy, Ava

Anaïs Demoustier, La Villa

Sara Giraudeau, Petit Paysan

Adèle Haenel, BPM

Mélanie Thierry, Au Revoir Là-Haut

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Grave, dir: Julia Ducournau

Jeune Femme, dir: Léonor Serraille

Monsieur & Madame Adelman, dir: Nicolas Bedos

Patients, dirs: Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir

Petit Paysan, dir: Hubert Charuel

BEST DOCUMENTARY

12 Days, dir: Raymond Depardon

A Voix Haute – La Force De La Parole, dirs, Stéphane De Freitas, Ladj Ly

Carré 35, dir: Eric Caravaca

I Am Not Your Negro, dir: Raoul Peck

Visages Villages, dirs: Agnès Varda, JR

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Arnaud Reotini, BPM

Christophe Julien, Au Revoir Là-Haut

Jim Williams, Grave

MYD, Petit Paysan

Mathieu Chedid, Visages Villages

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Robin Campillo, BPM

Mathieu Amalric, Philippe Di Folco, Barbara

Julia Ducournau, Grave

Claude Le Pape, Hubert Charuel, Petit Paysan

Eric Tolédano, Olivier Nakache, Le Sens De La Fête

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Le Caire Confidentiel, dir: Tarik Saleh

Dunkirk, dir: Christopher Nolan

L’Echange Des Princesses, dir: Marc Dugain

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

La La Land, dir: Damien Chazelle

Noces, dir: Stephan Streker

The Square, dir: Ruben Ostlund