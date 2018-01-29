Just when you thought Omarosa Manigault was taking a break from the spotlight, the ex-White House political aide and former Apprentice contestant is coming back to television on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

The cast of the new season, which premieres on CBS February 7, was announced tonight during the Grammy Awards. Joining Omarosa in the Celebrity Big Brother house for our viewing enjoyment include Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, and Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam — all of who appeared as contestants on Celebrity Apprentice.

Other houseguests include American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, Big Time Rush star James Maslow, and Broadway star Marissa Janet Winokur — and guess what? All of them appeared on Dancing With the Stars. Rounding out the cast are former NBA players Metta World Peace, the two-minute Miss Universe from 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez, MMA fighter Chuck Lidell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Matthews.