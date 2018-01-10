The Costume Designers Guild has unveiled its nominees for the 20th annual CDG Awards, which celebrate excellence in film, TV and shortform costume design. The trophies will be doled out February 2o during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
As always, the big- and small-screen nominees are vying in separate contemporary, period and fantasy/sci-fi categories. That means, of course, that no project can get multiple nominations and the field includes some titles that haven’t gotten all that much awards-season attention, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Murder on the Orient Express, Blade Runner 2049, Once Upon a Time, Sleepy Hollow and Star Trek: Discovery.
But there also is no shortage of the usual suspects from this and — on the TV side — past awards seasons. Check out the full list below.
“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local 892. “As we commemorate the 20th year of the CDGA, we are so proud of the legacy costume designers have created for the film and television industry. We look forward to celebrating the art of costume design and our honorees at our awards gala.”
Honorees including the Career Achievement, Distinguished Collaborator, Distinguished Service and Spotlight awards will be announced in the coming weeks, the guild said..
Here is the full list of nominees for the 20th annual CDG Awards:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out – Nadine Haders
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth
Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
GLOW – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Short Form Design
Assassin’s Creed: “I Am”, Commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer”, Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm”, Music Video – B. Ăkerlund
Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock
P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen