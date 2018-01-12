Oprah Winfrey this Sunday will interview a gathering of prominent Hollywood woman – Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shonda Rhimes, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, attorney Nina Shaw – about the Time’s Up campaign that gained much attention at this year’s Golden Globes.

Winfrey’s taped interview, conducted earlier this week in Pasadena, will air on CBS Sunday Morning (CBS, 9 am ET). Watch a clip above.

In excerpts released by CBS, Witherspoon says about the movement to take on sexual harassment, “There’s moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.”

Witherspoon talks about her own sexual assault at 16 by a director.

“We’re humans. We’re all humans,” Portman says. “And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and – and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

Ross of ABC’s Black-ish says, “At this moment it’s a campaign. “And we’re all sort of workers among workers and women among women, sort of rolling up our sleeves and doing whatever sort of comes to the forefront.”

Says Kennedy about speaking for women without public profiles, “We have to maintain the momentum of this conversation because they can’t.”